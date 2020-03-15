Coronavirus: ‘Corona Pyaar Hai’ & More Registered as Film Titles

Amidst the rising number of cases of coronavirus in India, the film industry has already queued up to register titles for films related to the pandemic. Bollywood filmmakers are wasting no time in grabbing various titles and are also getting quite creative with the same.

One of the first titles to be registered is Corona Pyaar Hai by Eros International, giving a twist to the 2000 film Kaho Naa..Pyaar Hai starring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. According to a report in Times of India, a source from IFTPC (Indian Film and Television Producer Council) said that the film title was registered last week.

Producer Krishika Lulla confirmed the same and said, “Currently the scripting is going on. The subject (of the epidemic) is going to be set in a love story. Currently, we are fine tuning the script and are waiting for things to subside, as things have come to a standstill now. Once everything is normal, we will start the project in full swing.”