Coronavirus: Big B Cancels Sunday Meet With Fans Outside Jalsa
Amidst the rising number of cases of coronavirus affected people in the state, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted about cancelling his Sunday meet with his fans outside his home Jalsa. Asking everyone to take precautions and stay safe, he tweeted, “To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request !PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come ! Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe Sunday का दर्शन Jalsa पे cancel है , कृपया कोई वहाँ जमा ना हों आज श्याम को । सुरक्षित रहें .”
Recently, he also shared a poem he “doodled” on Coronavirus in Awadhi, and asked everyone to stay safe.
Sharing a video of him reciting the poem, he wrote, “Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe.”
In the poem, he talks about people suggesting various remedies to stay safe from the virus, ranging from washing one’s hands to drinking gooseberry juice.
Recently, actor Parineeti Chopra also cautioned people not to take the virus lightly and shrug the pandemic off.
She shared screenshots of a post by one Cristina Higgins, wherein the woman recounted her experience from Italy. “I am writing to you from Bergamo, Italy, at the heart of the coronavirus crisis. The news media in the US has not captured the severity of what is happening here. I am writing this post because each of you, today, not the government, not the school district, not the mayor, each individual citizen has the chance today to take actions that will deter the Italian situation from becoming your own country’s reality,” the woman wrote, warning everyone to take coronavirus seriously.