QuickE: Reema Kagti, Shashi Tharoor on Payal Rohatgi Arrest & More
1. Reema Kagti, Shashi Tharoor Call Payal Rohatgi’s Arrest ‘Unwise’
From Shashi Tharoor to Reema Kagti and Rahul Easwar, politicians and celebrities have termed former Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi’s arrest as “unwise.” Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to say that though Rohatgi’s comments are “tasteless and false”, but to arrest her is “unwise.” Filmmaker Reema Kagti also expressed her opinion, saying that she never agreed with Payal Rohatgi but “that’s no reason to arrest someone in a democracy.”
2. Video of Ranbir-Alia’s Dance Sequence in ‘Brahmastra’ Goes Viral
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra for quite some time. A large chunk of the film is being shot in Varanasi and photos of the duo shooting there had surfaced online some time back. Now, another video of Ranbir and Alia shooting for a song has gone viral.
The clip shows both the actors matching steps as they danced to the slow yet peppy number amidst a colourful background. A team of dancers are also accompanying them.
3. ‘Garam Hava’ Actor Gita Siddharth Kak Passes Away
Actor Gita Siddharth Kak breathed her last on 14 December in Mumbai. The actor is best known for her role in MS Sathyu’s 1973 film Garam Hava. While Sathyu’s effort won a National Award as Best Feature Film on National Integration, she received a souvenir at the ceremony for her role of Amina in the film.
4. India’s Suman Rao Crowned Second Runner-Up at Miss World 2019
One of the biggest beauty pageant events, Miss World 2019, was held at the ExCel London on 14 December. The winner of the competition was Miss Jamaica Toni Ann-Singh, who was crowned by former Miss World Vanessa Ponce from Mexico. Ophely Mezino of France and Suman Rao of India were the first and second runners up respectively.
British journalist and TV personality Piers Morgan was the head judge at the event. 120 countries took part in the event, out of which 10 reached the finals. Miss Nigeria and Brazil had also qualified for the top 5, out of which the winners were selected on the basis of questions asked by Morgan.
5. ‘Mardaani 2’ Sees Steady Growth, Earns Rs 10.35 Crore in 2 Days
The sequel of the Rani Mukerji cop thriller hit theatres on 13 December. Mardaani 2 marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, who wrote the original script, and is produced by Aditya Chopra. In the film, Rani reprises her role as a police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy.
The film has gone down well with the audience, as it has collected Rs 10.35 crore in two days. On Saturday, the film earned Rs 6.55 crore in the box office.
