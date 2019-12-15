QuickE: Reema Kagti, Shashi Tharoor on Payal Rohatgi Arrest & More

From Shashi Tharoor to Reema Kagti and Rahul Easwar, politicians and celebrities have termed former Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi’s arrest as “unwise.” Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to say that though Rohatgi’s comments are “tasteless and false”, but to arrest her is “unwise.” Filmmaker Reema Kagti also expressed her opinion, saying that she never agreed with Payal Rohatgi but “that’s no reason to arrest someone in a democracy.”

Read more on The Quint