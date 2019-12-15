India’s Suman Rao Crowned Second Runner-Up at Miss World 2019

Suman Rao, who hails from Rajasthan, had won the Miss India 2019 title earlier this year. Speaking to IANS after the event, she had said, “Being crowned Miss India is a dream come true. For me, before the competition started, winning was important and that is why I was working towards it. I am always focused and sincere. But now I know that more than the result, the desire of winning is important because that drives me to stay focused.”

Suman had also said that she wanted to be the voice of gender equality in her community. “I want to be the voice of gender equality. I come from a community where girls go through quite a lot due to inequality, and that also regarding some of the very basic choices. I want to create awareness among them because freedom is about equal opportunity.”

“I am very fortunate to be born in a family where my parents let me do everything that I want, but not all girls are as lucky as I am. The point is that when it comes to our right, we should be aware of it, and stand for ourselves first. When it comes to gender discrimination, in any part of the world, the root cause is a mentality that needs to be changed. Once the mind is in the right direction, it reflects on society,” Suman had said.

(Inputs: IANS)