Payal Rohatgi Gets 8-Day Judicial Custody for Motilal Nehru Video

In October, an FIR was filed against Rohatgi for allegedly insulting Motilal Nehru, and defaming Kamala Nehru (father and wife, respectively, of India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru). The allegations pertained to a video posted on her Facebook page in September this year.

The case, filed by Youth Congress leader Charmesh Sharma in Boondi, Rajasthan, also alleged that the video could hamper India’s relations with other nations as it included objectionable comments, with pictures, in the context of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s death.

Payal had apologised to the Congress party for the video. However, she alleged that that there were orders from “higher up,” that is, on the orders of “Sonia Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi,” she is being targeted.