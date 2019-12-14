Mardaani 2 Sees a Huge Jump on Sunday, Earns Rs 18.15 Cr in 3 Days

The sequel of the Rani Mukerji cop thriller hit theatres on 13 December. Mardaani 2 marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, who wrote the original script, and is produced by Aditya Chopra. In the film, Rani reprises her role as a police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy.

The film has gone down well with the audience, as it has collected Rs 18.15 crore over the opening weekend itself. It has crossed the opening weekend business of both her previous successes, Hichki and Mardaani.