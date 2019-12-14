Mardaani 2 Sees a Huge Jump on Sunday, Earns Rs 18.15 Cr in 3 Days
The sequel of the Rani Mukerji cop thriller hit theatres on 13 December. Mardaani 2 marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, who wrote the original script, and is produced by Aditya Chopra. In the film, Rani reprises her role as a police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy.
The film has gone down well with the audience, as it has collected Rs 18.15 crore over the opening weekend itself. It has crossed the opening weekend business of both her previous successes, Hichki and Mardaani.
Until Saturday, the film had earned Rs 6.55 crore at the box office. On Sunday, it experienced an exponential jump in its performance.
On the first day of its release Mardaani 2 had earned Rs 3.80 crore at the box office. According to trade reports, the cop thriller had a strong occupancy in the latter half of the day. And good response is expected over the weekend.
Mardaani 2 has surpassed day 1 earnings of its predecessor Mardaani. The latter earned Rs 3.46 crores on its first day in 2014. Mardaani 2 has also crossed the first day earnings of Hichki.
A sequel to the 2014 film, Mardaani 2 marks the return of Rani Mukerji as the fearless cop ready to fight for justice despite the hurdles thrown at her by the system and society both. The trailer begins with a rape-related fact about India and then shows a stranded woman taking a lift from a strange man. The girl’s dead body is eventually located and turns out that she had been tortured and raped before being murdered. The story is set against the town of Kota, Rajasthan where a serial rapist is on the loose and Rani Mukerji is out to get them.
The film is based in Kota, Rajasthan and uses the location to base a the plot which centres around a serial murderer who rapes the girls and women of Kota. Soon after the release of the trailer, Rajasthan’s residents started protesting that the trailer showed the place in a negative light.
