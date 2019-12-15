‘Garam Hava’ Actor Gita Siddharth Kak Passes Away

Actor Gita Siddharth Kak breathed her last on 14 December in Mumbai. The actor is best known for her role in MS Sathyu’s 1973 film Garam Hava. While Sathyu’s effort won a National Award as Best Feature Film on National Integration, she received a souvenir at the ceremony for her role of Amina in the film.

Gita made her debut in Gulzar’s 1972 film Parichay, starring Jeetendra and Jaya Bachchan. She was a familiar face on the Bollywood screen of the seventies and eighties, featuring in films such as Sholay, Trishul, Disco Dancer, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Nooriea, Desh Premee, Dance Dance, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Shaukeen, Arth, Mandi, Ek Chadar Maili Si, Gaman and Doosra Aadmi.