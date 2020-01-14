QuickE: Ritu Nanda Passes Away; New ‘83’ Character Posters

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, received a roaring appreciation when it released on 14 February last year. Apart from the underground rap scene in Mumbai, the film also introduced Zoya’s production house Tiger Baby. Now, ahead of its first anniversary, the production house has announced that they will be venturing into YouTube and they also have a surprise from the film for the fans.

The makers also added that they will be sharing deleted scenes from the film to mark the anniversary. The first one has already been released on YouTube and it is a rap battle between MC Sher (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and D’evil.

