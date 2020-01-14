QuickE: Ritu Nanda Passes Away; New ‘83’ Character Posters
1. Rishi Kapoor’s Sister Ritu Nanda Passes Away at 71
Ritu Nanda, daughter of late Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor, passed away on 14 January in Delhi. She was the sister of Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Rajiv Kapoor. According to a report by Indian Express, Ritu Nanda passed away early morning on Tuesday. She was suffering from cancer.
2. Jatin Sarna Is the Fearless Batsman Yashpal Sharma in ‘83’ Poster
Yet another poster of 83 has been released by Ranveer Singh, showing actor Jatin Sarna’s look as Yashpal Sharma. Sarna, most popularly known for playing Bunty in Sacred Games, bears striking resemblance to the cricketer in the poster. “GUTSY & GLORIOUS! Enter the Exponent of Explosive willow-wielding that could change any game! Presenting @thejatinsarna as #YashpalSharma #ThisIs83 Iss baar Chhattri nahi, Bhai ka Balla bolega,” wrote Ranveer.
3. Ahead of Gully Boy’s First Anniversary, Makers Share Deleted Scene
Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, received a roaring appreciation when it released on 14 February last year. Apart from the underground rap scene in Mumbai, the film also introduced Zoya’s production house Tiger Baby. Now, ahead of its first anniversary, the production house has announced that they will be venturing into YouTube and they also have a surprise from the film for the fans.
The makers also added that they will be sharing deleted scenes from the film to mark the anniversary. The first one has already been released on YouTube and it is a rap battle between MC Sher (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and D’evil.
4. ‘Tanhaji’ Declared Tax-Free by UP Government
On Tuesday, the Yogi Adityanath government announced that Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior had been made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. The film is produced by Ajay Devgan who also plays the role of Subedar Tanhaji Malusare. It stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol. UP CM Yogi Adityanath took to social media to make the announcement. "The film has been granted tax exemption in view of the story of the film that highlights the sacrifice and valour of Tanhaji and is an inspiration for the young generations," said the government spokesman. He said that Ajay Devgn had requested the chief minister to grant tax exemption to the film.
5. Overwhelmed: Arpita Shares Photo of Salman Holding His Niece Ayat
Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma took to Instagram to share photos of the actor with his niece Ayat. The photos show Salman holding the newborn as their mother Salma Khan looks on.
Accompanying the photos is a beautiful message about how Salman made Arpita feel safe and secure and he will do the same for Ayat.
