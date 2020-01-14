Overwhelmed: Arpita Shares Photo of Salman Holding His Niece Ayat
Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma took to Instagram to share photos of the actor with his niece Ayat. The photos show Salman holding the newborn as their mother Salma Khan looks on.
Accompanying the photos is a beautiful message about how Salman made Arpita feel safe and secure and he will do the same for Ayat.
“There’s nothing in this world that scared me & the only reason was I knew I had you by my side & you would never let anything happen to me. Now Ayat has been blessed with the same security. These hands are god sent.Overwhelmed, grateful & thankful for Salman Khan & my amazing mom Salma Khan two people who only have love to give,” Arpita wrote.
Salman Khan fans showered love on the baby. “Congratulations to all of you.You are truly blessed. May almighty shower his blessings on Ayat as well,” wrote one user. “God bless this wonderful family with infinity happiness laughter and love,” wrote another.
Arpita and Aayush Sharma welcomed their second child on 27 December, coinciding with Salman’s birthday. Aayush shared the first photos of their newborn daughter with her parents and older brother Ahil on Instagram. “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy,” he wrote.
