Rishi Kapoor’s Sister Ritu Nanda Passes Away at 71
Ritu Nanda, daughter of late Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor, passed away on 14 January in Delhi. She was the sister of Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Rajiv Kapoor. According to a report by Indian Express, Ritu Nanda passed away early morning on Tuesday. She was suffering from cancer. Her funeral will be held on the same day.
Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor told Indian Express,
Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor took to social media to offer her condolences. She wrote, “To the kindest most gentle person I‘ve ever met - They don’t make them like you anymore - RIP bua #missyoualways”
According to the report, Ritu Nanda was diagnosed with cancer in 2013. Following the diagnosis, she underwent treatment in the USA. Recently, Rishi Kapoor also spent a year in the USA for a medical treatment.
Ritu Nanda had carved her niche as an entrepreneur in the life insurance business. She even held a Guinness record for selling the most number of pension policies in one day; she had sold 17,000 policies. She had received various other awards and honours as well.
Ritu Nanda was married to late business tycoon Rajan Nanda who passed away in 2018. They had two children Nikhil and Natasha Nanda.
(With inputs from Indian Express)
