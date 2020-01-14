Rishi Kapoor’s Sister Ritu Nanda Passes Away at 71

According to the report, Ritu Nanda was diagnosed with cancer in 2013. Following the diagnosis, she underwent treatment in the USA. Recently, Rishi Kapoor also spent a year in the USA for a medical treatment.

Ritu Nanda had carved her niche as an entrepreneur in the life insurance business. She even held a Guinness record for selling the most number of pension policies in one day; she had sold 17,000 policies. She had received various other awards and honours as well.

Ritu Nanda was married to late business tycoon Rajan Nanda who passed away in 2018. They had two children Nikhil and Natasha Nanda.

(With inputs from Indian Express)