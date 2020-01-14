Ahead of Gully Boy’s First Anniversary, Makers Share Deleted Scene
Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, received a roaring appreciation when it released on 14 February last year. Apart from the underground rap scene in Mumbai, the film also introduced Zoya’s production house Tiger Baby. Now, ahead of its first anniversary, the production house has announced that they will be venturing into YouTube and they also have a surprise from the film for the fans.
Tiger Baby, on their official Instagram handle, shared a story that read, “A year since we came to your Gully, now we’re coming to YouTube.”
The makers also added that they will be sharing deleted scenes from the film to mark the anniversary. The first one has already been released on YouTube and it is a rap battle between MC Sher (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and D’evil.
Gully Boy got a lot of support as the film became India’s official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. However, it failed to make the cut in the list of the 10 selected films.
Gully Boy starred Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amruta Subhash. The film, which is a coming-of-age story about an aspiring street rapper from Dharavi in Mumbai was both a critical and commercial hit.
