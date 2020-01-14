Ahead of Gully Boy’s First Anniversary, Makers Share Deleted Scene

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, received a roaring appreciation when it released on 14 February last year. Apart from the underground rap scene in Mumbai, the film also introduced Zoya’s production house Tiger Baby. Now, ahead of its first anniversary, the production house has announced that they will be venturing into YouTube and they also have a surprise from the film for the fans.

Tiger Baby, on their official Instagram handle, shared a story that read, “A year since we came to your Gully, now we’re coming to YouTube.”