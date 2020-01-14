‘Tanhaji’ Declared Tax-Free by UP Government
On Tuesday, the Yogi Adityanath government announced that Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior had been made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. The film is produced by Ajay Devgan who also plays the role of Subedar Tanhaji Malusare. It stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath took to social media to make the announcement.
"The film has been granted tax exemption in view of the story of the film that highlights the sacrifice and valour of Tanhaji and is an inspiration for the young generations," said the government spokesman.
He said that Ajay Devgan had requested the chief minister to grant tax exemption to the film.
Ajay also thanked Adityanath for the same. He wrote, “Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film.”
However, Meghna Gulzar's film on acid attack survivors Chhapaak, released simultaneously with Tanhaji on 10 January, has not been given tax exemption despite requests from acid attack survivors.
Chhapaak has been granted tax exemption in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry.
Set in the 17th century, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare (Ajay), a military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. According to legend, he was enlisted by Shivaji to recapture the Kondana fort from the Mughals and managed to do so with the help of his pet monitor lizards. However, he lost his life in the battle – the Battle of Sinhagad – and Shivaji renamed the fort to Sinhagad (Lion Fort) in memory of his commander. Saif Ali Khan plays his rival, Udaybhan Rathod, a Rajput officer appointed by Mughul army chief Jai Singh, working under Aurangzeb.
(With inputs from IANS)