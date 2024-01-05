'Dunki' Becomes the 4th Biggest-Hit of SRK's Career; Crosses Rs 409 Cr Worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki has officially entered the Rs 400 crore club at the global box office. The film is now the fourth highest grossing film of SRK's career after Jawan, Pathaan, and Chennai Express, which earned Rs 1,156 crores, Rs 1,050 crores, and Rs 424 crores, respectively.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial minted around Rs 3.85 crore on Wednesday, 3 January. The total domestic collection of Dunki currently stands at Rs 203.92 crore in India.