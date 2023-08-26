Dream Girl 2 Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Earns ₹9.7 Crore

Dream Girl 2 minted ₹9.70 crore nett in India on its first day as per early estimates, according to Sacnilk.com. The first film, Dream Girl had opened at ₹10.05 crore. Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the successful film, Dream Girl, which was released in 2019.

The story of the film revolves around 'Dream Girl' who is in reality a man masquerading as a woman to help with his current financial situation. However, as he keeps up with the charade, he is plagued by other problems.

The film also stars Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz.