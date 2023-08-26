ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Dream Girl 2 Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Earns ₹9.7 Crore

Dream Girl 2 Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Earns ₹9.7 Crore

Dream Girl 2 stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday.

Suchandra Bose
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Dream Girl 2 Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Earns ₹9.7 Crore
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead role is off to a steady start at the domestic box office. The film earned nearly ₹10 crore on Friday, as per Sacnilk.com. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film released on 25 August.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dream Girl 2 minted ₹9.70 crore nett in India on its first day as per early estimates, according to Sacnilk.com. The first film, Dream Girl had opened at ₹10.05 crore. Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the successful film, Dream Girl, which was released in 2019.

The story of the film revolves around 'Dream Girl' who is in reality a man masquerading as a woman to help with his current financial situation. However, as he keeps up with the charade, he is plagued by other problems.

The film also stars Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz.

Also Read

Dream Girl 2 Co-Stars Ayushmann, Ananya Guess The Celebs From These Audio Clips

Dream Girl 2 Co-Stars Ayushmann, Ananya Guess The Celebs From These Audio Clips

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Dream Girl 2 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×