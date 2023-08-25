ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Now rolling  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Dream Girl 2 Co-Stars Ayushmann, Ananya Guess The Celebs From These Audio Clips

Dream Girl 2 Co-Stars Ayushmann, Ananya Guess The Celebs From These Audio Clips

Can you also guess who the celebs are?

Swati Chopra
Published
Now Rolling
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday-starrer Dream Girl 2 hit theatres on Friday, 25 August. The Quint caught up with the duo to play a fun game, wherein they had to guess the names of Bollywood actors based on audio clips. Watch the video to find out who won!

Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan

Also Read

‘Dream Girl 2’ Review: Ayushmann Khurrana Is the Best Part of a Shoddy Product

‘Dream Girl 2’ Review: Ayushmann Khurrana Is the Best Part of a Shoddy Product

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and now-rolling

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×