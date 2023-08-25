Dream Girl 2 Co-Stars Ayushmann, Ananya Guess The Celebs From These Audio Clips

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday-starrer Dream Girl 2 hit theatres on Friday, 25 August. The Quint caught up with the duo to play a fun game, wherein they had to guess the names of Bollywood actors based on audio clips. Watch the video to find out who won!
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and now-rolling
ADVERTISEMENT