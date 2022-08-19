'What Do I Know About The Indian Audience?': Anurag Kashyap
The film is a remake of a Spanish murder mystery film 'Mirage'.
Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap have been busy promoting their film Dobaaraa. The film in question is a time-loop thriller that is a remake of a Spanish murder mystery Mirage. The two spoke to The Quint about the genre of the film, how Anurag got involved with the project and more.
The banter between the actor-director duo was palpable when Anurag spoke about Taapsee’s hard work and jokingly pointed out, “She is a horrible 3 AM friend.”
Anurag also opened up about why he makes the type of films that he does.
"What do I know about the Indian audience? I wanted to make the film because I wanted to make it – I love the story, I love the possibilities, I was afraid of the work because I had never done it."Anurag Kashyap
Taapsee, on the other hand, talked about her equation with Anurag and also spoke about the “power play” that occurs on social media in today’s time.
