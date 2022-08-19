ADVERTISEMENT

'What Do I Know About The Indian Audience?': Anurag Kashyap

The film is a remake of a Spanish murder mystery film 'Mirage'.

Swati Chopra
Published
Bollywood
1 min read

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap have been busy promoting their film Dobaaraa. The film in question is a time-loop thriller that is a remake of a Spanish murder mystery Mirage. The two spoke to The Quint about the genre of the film, how Anurag got involved with the project and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

The banter between the actor-director duo was palpable when Anurag spoke about Taapsee’s hard work and jokingly pointed out, “She is a horrible 3 AM friend.”

Anurag also opened up about why he makes the type of films that he does.

"What do I know about the Indian audience? I wanted to make the film because I wanted to make it – I love the story, I love the possibilities, I was afraid of the work because I had never done it."
Anurag Kashyap

Taapsee, on the other hand, talked about her equation with Anurag and also spoke about the “power play” that occurs on social media in today’s time.

Watch the video for more.

Also Read

'Asked Braver Questions in 2004 Than I Do Now': Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan

'Asked Braver Questions in 2004 Than I Do Now': Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Taapsee Pannu   Anurag Kahsyap 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×