Consumer Court Directs YRF to Compensate for Omitting ‘Fan’ Song

Film production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) has reportedly been directed by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation to Afreen Fatima Zaidi of Aurangabad who was upset by the exclusion of the song ‘Jabra Fan’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s 2016 film Fan. The song featured in the film’s trailer but was absent from the movie.

Zaidi had earlier approached the district forum, which rejected the petition, and then moved the Maharashtra State Consumer Commission which, in 2017, directed YRF to compensate her with Rs 10,000 along with litigation cost of Rs 5,000.