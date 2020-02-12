Finest Film of Our Careers: SRK Looks Back at ‘My Name Is Khan’

Arjan said that he had originally auditioned to play a young SRK, but was selected from 1,000 candidates to play his son. He took a break from acting to pursue his Bachelors in Management Studies. The actor recently starred in a web series and music video and will feature in a short film in which he plays a boxer.

Directed by Karan Johar, My Name Is Khan is the tale of Rizwan Khan (SRK), a man with Asperger’s syndrome, who leaves his family in Mumbai for the USA where he falls in love with a Hindu woman Mandira (Kajol) and her son Sameer. They become victims of prejudice in post 9/11 America, and Sameer is injured in racially motivated attack. After his death breaks the couple apart, Rizwan sets off on a journey to meet the president of the United States to clear his name and win his wife back, but is suspected of being a terrorist and arrested.