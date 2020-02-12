Finest Film of Our Careers: SRK Looks Back at ‘My Name Is Khan’
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol took to social media to mark 10 years since the release of their 2010 film My Name Is Khan. SRK tweeted a series of photos from the sets thanking director Karan Johar for "the finest film" of his career. "Thank u @karanjohar & @itsKajolD for making arguably the finest film of our careers. The only film I needed to see everyday pics to know if I have the expressions right!" he wrote.
Kajol posted a montage of behind-the-scenes photos from the sets set to the song ‘Were Naina’ from the film. “Soooooo many memories. So much fun from Nysa's first Disney trip to seeing the history of San Fran up close and personal with the most amazing sunrise (sic). It will always be one of my most fav memories!” she reminisced.
Arjan Singh Aujla, who was cast as Shah Rukh and Kajol’s son at the age of 12, called the film a “life-changing experience”. Reflecting on his time spent on the My Name Is Khan sets, he told Hindustan Times, “We were shooting in Goregaon and Shah Rukh walked up to me and asked my name. He was like, ‘Don’t be nervous, we’ll do it. Do you want me to get you some fruits and water? You want to practice once?’ Kajol would also ask about my school, studies… Karan sir would make sure I was taken care of and praised every time I gave a nice shot.”
Arjan said that he had originally auditioned to play a young SRK, but was selected from 1,000 candidates to play his son. He took a break from acting to pursue his Bachelors in Management Studies. The actor recently starred in a web series and music video and will feature in a short film in which he plays a boxer.
Directed by Karan Johar, My Name Is Khan is the tale of Rizwan Khan (SRK), a man with Asperger’s syndrome, who leaves his family in Mumbai for the USA where he falls in love with a Hindu woman Mandira (Kajol) and her son Sameer. They become victims of prejudice in post 9/11 America, and Sameer is injured in racially motivated attack. After his death breaks the couple apart, Rizwan sets off on a journey to meet the president of the United States to clear his name and win his wife back, but is suspected of being a terrorist and arrested.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )