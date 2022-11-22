Bholaa Teaser: Ajay Devgn Film Promises To Be A Masala Entertainer
Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa' will release on 30 March 2023.
Actor Ajay Devgn unveiled the teaser of his next directorial venture. The teaser which released on, 22 November 2022, created mystery around it's titular character. Bholaa will be the fourth film helmed by the celebrated actor. After U, Me Aur Hum, Shivaay and Runway 34, the actor will now be directing the Hindi-remake of the 2019 Tamil blockbuster Kaithi. The film will feature Ajay alongside Tabu, in leading roles.
The teaser for the film did not reveal much about the plot but it did create mystery around the figure of Bholaa who was seen being released from jail. The premise of the teaser showcased a little girl who was dismayed by the fact she had no one.
On the other end, Kaithi was directed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj and featured actor Karthi in the lead role. The 2019 film was an action-thriller which followed the story of a prisoner in search of his daughter, who aids the police after they are ambushed by a gang of smugglers.
Bholaa is both directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film will release on 30th March 2023 in 3D.
