ADVERTISEMENT

‘Indian Media Has Gone Way Below Rwanda Radio’: Anubhav Sinha

Anubhav Sinha talks on the criticism of his latest film 'Anek', filmmaking, and nepotism.

Swati Chopra
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read

In a recent conversation with The Quint, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha spoke about filmmaking, working in the industry as a newcomer, and responded to the criticism of his latest film Anek.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sinha revealed that he knew filmmaking was his calling after a year of studying engineering. He also detailed his thoughts on nepotism and how he thinks the word has a negative connotation.

Talking about Anek, Sinha responded to the main criticism of the film about how it was a general perspective of the northeast and not based on a specific state. "It was a conscious decision to not call it one state," he said while explaining that Anek was more about how mainland India treats the northeast.

Anek released on Netflix on 26 June

Watch the video for more.

Also Read

Review: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Anek' Has Its Heart in the Right Place

Review: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Anek' Has Its Heart in the Right Place

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×