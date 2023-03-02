ADVERTISEMENT

Rajkummar Rao's New Film 'SRI' To Release On This Date

Rajkummar Rao's film 'SRI' will release on 15 September.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Rajkummar Rao's New Film 'SRI' To Release On This Date
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram on Thursday, 2 March to announce the release date of his new film SRI.  The film also stars Alaya F in the lead and it is all set to be released on 15 September. The story is about the Indian visionary Srikanth Bolla.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajkummar Rao took to social media to write, "The inspiring story of Srikanth Bolla #SRI all set to release 15th September 2023!"

The director of the film is Tushar Hiranandani and the biopic also stars Sharad Kelkar and south actor Jyothika in lead roles. This new project will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production.

Apart from this film, Rajkummar will be sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Mr And Mrs Mahi. He also has Bheed with Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline. 

Also Read

Monica, O My Darling Trailer: Rajkummar Rao & Huma Qureshi Shine In Crime Comedy

Monica, O My Darling Trailer: Rajkummar Rao & Huma Qureshi Shine In Crime Comedy

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Rajkummar Rao   Alaya F   SRI 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×