ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Sanya Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar Attend Filmfare OTT Awards
Rocket Boys, starring Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh in the lead, won big at the Filmfare OTT Awards.
The Filmfare OTT Awards were held in Mumbai on 21 December 2022. The big winners for the event were Abhay Pannu's Rocket Boys, starring Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh in the lead. The award ceremony was graced by many from the film industry. From Vidya Balan to Sanya Malhotra, many actors turned heads while attending the prestigious event.
ADVERTISEMENT
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×