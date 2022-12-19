MP High Court Denies KRK's Plea to Quash Defamation Case Filed By Manoj Bajpayee

History of Case

As per Live Law, The Family Man actor had filed a criminal complaint against KRK under section 200 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for allegedly committing offence under sections 499 and 500, and attempting to harm his reputation with his defamatory tweets. KRK had allegedly posted two tweets on 26 July 2021, calling the actor a 'Charsi Ganjedi'.

The complaint was taken into consideration by the court and was registered under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

In response, KRK challenged the Indore Court's decision, and moved the High Court claiming that he had sold the Twitter handle from which the tweets in question were made on 22 October 2020. Therefore, asserting that he cannot be liable for the tweets that were posted from that handle.

However, Bajpayee's legal representative argued that the declaration by which KRK's Twitter handle, KRK BOXOFFICE, was allegedly sold, cannot be taken into account at this stage.