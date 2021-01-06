Akshay Kumar-Starrer 'Bachchan Pandey' Goes on Floors

The film is directed by Farhad Samji.

Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey.
Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey has begun production on Wednesday (6 January) in Jaisalmer, the makers have announced. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, along with the cast and crew of the upcoming action-comedy, travelled to the city last week. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prateik Babbar and Arshad Warsi.

Taking to Twitter, Nadiadwala's official handle posted, "“Straight from the Muhurat Shot of #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey".

Bachchan Pandey is directed by Farhad Samji. As per a report by PTI, the film will see Kumar essay the role of a gangster, who aspires to be an actor. Sanon will play a journalist who wishes to be a filmmaker and Warsi will be seen as a struggling actor. Bachchan Pandey is scheduled to be released this year.

