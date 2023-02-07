Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!: Ajay Devgn & Tabu’s Musical Love Story Goes on Floors
'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!' starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Jimmy Shergill, is helmed by Neeraj Pandey.
Tabu and Ajay Devgn will once again share the screen space. The pair is returning to the big screen with their upcoming musical drama, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!. The film is directed by Neeraj Pandey and also stars Jimmy Shergill in a pivotal role.
The film that went on floors on 4 February in Mumbai follows a unique musical love story that spans across 20 years and is set in the years between 2002 and the present day.
Taking to Instagram, Devgn confirmed the news by sharing some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!. He captioned the post, "From the sets of #AuronMeinKahanDumTha with @neerajpofficial #ShootingBegins @tabutiful @jimmysheirgill."
Here, take a look:
Besides the upcoming musical, Tabu and Devgn will also be seen in Bholaa, the official Hindi-language remake of the 2019 Tamil film, Kaithi. The pair was last seen together in Drishyam 2.
Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha! is presented by NH Studios, and the music of the film will be composed by MM Kreem. It is produced by Friday Filmworks, Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, Reliance Entertainment and Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studios.
