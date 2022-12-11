Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's Film Crosses ₹ 200 Crore
The film hit the theatres on 18 November 2022.
Ajay Devgn's film, Drishyam 2 has surpassed expectations and has managed to cross 200 crores at the box office. The film which is directed by Abhishek Pathak also stars Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. The film hit the theatres on 18 November 2022.
According to report by India Today, the film which completed a successful 23-day run earned Rs 4.65 crores, making the total collection Rs 201.67 crores.
The 2015 release Drishyam, directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, was a Hindi adaptation of a Malayalam film of the same name.
Moreover, the film had a bigger opening than Bhool Bhuliyaa 2 and Ajay Devgn's previously released film, Tanaji. Moroever, the recently released Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya, did not manage to make a similar impact despite rave reviews from critics. Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero has also failed at the box office.
