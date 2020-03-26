Neeraj Pandey on Self-Isolation, Remaking ‘Ishq’ and Going Online
A chat with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey on Skype while he self isolates at home. In this chat, Pandey talks about his debut web series Special Ops, the difference between making a film vs making a web series, the remake of the Malayalam film Ishq that his team is working on. This chat was recorded during the 21 day lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.
