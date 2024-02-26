After 'Fighter', Yami Gautam-Starrer 'Article 370' Gets Banned in Gulf Countries

Yami Gautam's latest film, Article 370, has been reportedly banned in Gulf countries. However, no official explanation has been provided by the certification board for the same.
Although Article 370 opened to mixed reviews on 23 February, the film has been performing decently on both the domestic and global box office. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar in key roles.
According to the film's synopsis, Article 370 follows Zooni Haksar (played by Yami), a young field agent picked for a secret mission from the Prime Minister's office to end corruption and terrorism after the 2016 Kashmir unrest. Haksar does so by abrogating Article 370 without bloodshed.
Article 370 is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar.
Earlier in January, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter made headlines after the film was banned in all Gulf nations except the UAE.
