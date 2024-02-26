'Article 370' Box Office Day 3: Yami Gautam Film Collects Nearly ₹23Cr In India

Yami Gautam-starrer Article 370 released in theatres worldwide on 23 February. The film has earned nearly Rs 23 crore in India since its release.
As per early estimates, the political-action drama minted Rs 5.9 crore on day one of its release and Rs 7.4 crore on the second day. Article 370 raked in Rs 9.50 crore nett in India on its third day. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar.
In their review of the film The Quint's Pratikshya Mishra writes, "Article 370 ends with a choice pick of headlines, showing Kashmir as a Utopia after the abrogation of Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu & Kashmir. This neatly ties up the politics of the entire film and the half-hearted attempt at nuance."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)