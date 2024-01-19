Bigg Boss 17, Episode 97 Written Update: BB Roast; Fans in Bigg Boss House

Abhishek that Isha used to call me zero but I am in finale week and that's my game, and Isha is nominated and that is her game. He called himself hero, and audience started shouting for him. During the roast, Abhishek told Isha that he broke Isha's ego today.

Vicky started his roast. He said that Munawar is a king of two timing, and plays his game based on the feedback. Ayesha taunted Munawar during her roast and said that he plays with hearts. Isha called Mannara dumb in her roast, and said that she reached finale with the help of Munawar.

During her roast, Ankita said that Munawar has broken may hearts in the show. She said that Abhishek doesn't know how to talk to girls. Ankita said that I may be insecure or possessive, but I am known for Pavitra Rishta.

Mannara roasted Munawar and said that his success is due to all the women he has been involved with. She also roasted Ayesha and said that her standard has become low in the game.

Munawar roasted Arun and said that he is like Bigg Boss because both are invisible. Ankita got angry when Munawar was roasting her and Vicky. Munawar said that even audience who is confused more Vicky or Ankita with Mannara. He taunted Vicky and said he is in the show because of wife.

Bigg Boss said that entertainment is not over yet because climax is yet to come. He said that one contestant will be eliminated based on the votes of live audience. The episode ended here.