Bigg Boss 17, Episode 97 Written Update: BB Roast; Fans in Bigg Boss House

Today's episode of Bigg Boss 17 started with morning BB song. Housemates were seen dancing on the tunes. Mannara was seen making Ankita jealous by asking Vicky about her outfit. Ankita told Isha that Mannara is not at fault because Vicky should understand where to draw a line. Vicky tried to compliment Ankita but she was angry and told him that he will get a hard slap from her. Screenwriter Vankush Arora entered BB house to help contestants to prepare scripts for roasting.
Isha advised Vicky not to talk to Mannara because Ankita doesn't like it. Ankita was seen crying because she feels that Vicky is not supporting her in the game. She told Vicky that our relationship has become extremely toxic and I am not liking it. Vicky told Ankita that if your want to announce about our divorce, you can because outside the house we will be fine.
Huge audience was seen in the garden of Bigg Boss house. Krushna and Sudesh Lehri also joined the housemates for BB roast. Krushna roasted all housemates, and audience was seen having fun. Sudesh and Krushna entertained housemates and audience through their amazing comedy performance.
Sudesh roasted Abhishek and Munawar by singing a poetry, and this left housemates in splits. He also roasted Isha and called her goddess of poking. During her roast for Ayesha, Sudesh said justice was an excuse her eyes are on trophy. Bigg Boss thanked Sudesh and Krishna for making the night entertaining, and told them that they have set the level high for housemates.
Abhishek started his BB roast. He said that Ankita and Vicky's jodi is good but they fight a lot. Abhishek said that everyone blames me that I do everything for camera but what is everyone else doing here then. He said there is one thing common between me and my friend Munawar, and that is a 'girl.' Abhishek said that I am not getting any girl but he is surrounded by girls.
Abhishek that Isha used to call me zero but I am in finale week and that's my game, and Isha is nominated and that is her game. He called himself hero, and audience started shouting for him. During the roast, Abhishek told Isha that he broke Isha's ego today.
Vicky started his roast. He said that Munawar is a king of two timing, and plays his game based on the feedback. Ayesha taunted Munawar during her roast and said that he plays with hearts. Isha called Mannara dumb in her roast, and said that she reached finale with the help of Munawar.
During her roast, Ankita said that Munawar has broken may hearts in the show. She said that Abhishek doesn't know how to talk to girls. Ankita said that I may be insecure or possessive, but I am known for Pavitra Rishta.
Mannara roasted Munawar and said that his success is due to all the women he has been involved with. She also roasted Ayesha and said that her standard has become low in the game.
Munawar roasted Arun and said that he is like Bigg Boss because both are invisible. Ankita got angry when Munawar was roasting her and Vicky. Munawar said that even audience who is confused more Vicky or Ankita with Mannara. He taunted Vicky and said he is in the show because of wife.
Bigg Boss said that entertainment is not over yet because climax is yet to come. He said that one contestant will be eliminated based on the votes of live audience. The episode ended here.
