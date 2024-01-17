Bigg Boss 17, Episode 95 Full Written Update: Who Will Reach the Finale Week?

Today's episode of Bigg Boss 17 started with Munawar and Abhishek discussing about the game played by opponent team in the nomination task. Munawar said that Mannara lost patience and that broke her confidence. Ankita and Ayesha said that they will play the game with full strength. Ankita's team were seen hiding the spices and other things that the opponent team may use against them in the nomination task.
Ankita told Munawar that during the nomination task, Mannara was the strongest. Munawar replied that you guys attacked the weakest person in our team. Ankita said that Mannara is not weak but she is sensitive because all girls are sensitive, and there is a difference in weak and sensitive.
Vicky and Munawar got into a fight over common ration. Abhishek also got joined the fight while supporting Munawar. Ankita called Munawar mad and said that he is not even respecting their friendship. Mannara supported Munawar, which pissed off Ankita. Arun and Vicky pushed each other during the fight, and hurled abuses. Meanwhile all housemates were seen fighting and shouting on each other. Ankita called Munawar selfish and low grade.
Ankita is extremely upset with Munawar. She told him that you have used me, and this is the end of our friendship. A chaos was seen in the Bigg Boss house. Munawar and Vicky got into a physical fight after the later tried to pull him down from the tree. Both used bad words against each other. Vicky called Munawar shameless and characterless, and said that he uses girls.
Ankita told Isha that Munawar's friendship towards me was fake. She said that it is great that I got a clarity. Bigg Boss called all the contestants in the common room, and told Munawar to get his team into the archive room. In the archive room, Bigg Boss showed the replay of the scenarios before and after the nomination task to Munawar's team.
Bigg Boss bashed Ankita's team for being unfair even when the task hadn't started. He added that team B were trying to be extra smart, and therefore it is not acceptable. Bigg Boss said that team B will have to pay for their unfair actions. He gave an option to team A to decide the punishment for team B. Munawar's team decided that Ankita's team should not be allowed to play the nomination task, and should be disqualified.
Bigg Boss announced that team B has been disqualified due to their unfair play. Therefore, Ankita, Vicky, Isha, and Ayesha are nominated for this week. Mannara, Munawar, Arun, and Abhishek have qualified for the finale week.
The episode ended here.
