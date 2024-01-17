Bigg Boss 17, Episode 95 Full Written Update: Who Will Reach the Finale Week?

Today's episode of Bigg Boss 17 started with Munawar and Abhishek discussing about the game played by opponent team in the nomination task. Munawar said that Mannara lost patience and that broke her confidence. Ankita and Ayesha said that they will play the game with full strength. Ankita's team were seen hiding the spices and other things that the opponent team may use against them in the nomination task.

Ankita told Munawar that during the nomination task, Mannara was the strongest. Munawar replied that you guys attacked the weakest person in our team. Ankita said that Mannara is not weak but she is sensitive because all girls are sensitive, and there is a difference in weak and sensitive.