Bigg Boss 17, Episode 61: Salman Grills Munawar

Vikki goes to Munawar to express how he couldn‘t see the arrogance in Aishwarya and later Ankita is seen talking to Munawar, and he says that he always thought her to be his best friend but then he was hurt by her decision to be distant from him. Abhishek taunts him about how has hurt Ankita continuously. Later, Arun and Vikki get into an argument as the latter thinks that Aoora has been influenced by Arun. Anurag expresses to Munawar that people take advantage of him and later Aishwarya is seen confronting Munawar about his comments and she asks him to come directly to her for such conversations. Salman enters the house through the screen, and appreciates Munawar’s stand-up, and calls Ankita disclaimer queen for her speech before buying the ticket. Salman expresses that Munawar should have been the arrogant contestant since he thinks he is trying to play a different game after winning the other reality show. He asks Munawar if he has cracked the code to win the shows but his game is boring.

Salman asks Munawar to talk about his journey and bore him for which he gives him a soft board and allows him to take housemates’ help. Munawar explains his journey from week 1 to week 8. He explains that week 7 was his lowest point for not having good friends which made him doubt himself. In week 8 he became the most alert and took his guards up. Rinku expresses that Munawar doesn’t take responsibility or ownership. Salman says that there is no significant game of Munawar which makes him appear very ordinary for this kind of show.