Kerala Lottery Result Today, 15 December 2023: Nirmal NR 359 Result Out; Details

The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 359 on Friday, 15 December 2023, can be downloaded from keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala activated the live result link after 3 pm on the official website for interested participants to go through the winners. Participants are requested to check the winners for today carefully. The ones who are selected as the winners will receive huge cash prizes from the department after they submit their tickets on time.
The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 359 on Friday, 15 December, will also be declared in a PDF form for those who will miss the live result announcement. The lottery sambad result can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com so make sure to save a copy. The Kerala lottery draws are extremely popular among people in the state.
The lottery sambad draws are conducted daily so that interested people get a chance to participate in them. The Kerala lottery draws help lucky winners take back home huge cash prizes after they complete the claiming process.
According to the rules mentioned by the State Lottery Department, participants must submit their lottery tickets within thirty days of the result date. You have to note the deadline and finish the process accordingly. All the rules are stated online for new participants who have bought tickets for the first time.
Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR 359 Prize Money: 15 December 2023
The Kerala lottery result Nirmal NR 359 prize money for today, Friday, 15 December 2023, is mentioned here for readers:
First Prize Money: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize Money: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize Money: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize Money: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize Money: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize Money: Rs 500
Seventh Prize Money: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Sambad, 15 December: How To Download Nirmal NR 359 Result
Here are the simple steps you should know to download the Kerala lottery sambad Nirmal NR 359 result on Friday, 15 December:
Visit keralalotteries.com to find the active result PDF link.
Go to the results section on the homepage and tap on the Nirmal NR 359 lottery result link.
A new page will open on your screen and you can check the result PDF for Friday.
Download the lottery result from the website.
Save a soft copy of the result on your device to check the list of winners.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)