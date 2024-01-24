Wordle 949 Answer: Hints and Clues To Guess Word of the Day on 24 January 2024

Wordle 949 Answer for 24 January 2024: The word puzzle Wordle has been updated to a new level on Wednesday. To guess the answer of Wordle 949 quickly, users must go through the hints and clues below. Wordle is a web based puzzle played by millions of users across the globe. Before playing the game, users must be aware about the rules of the game. A five letter word of the day has to be guessed in 6 attempts to earn a daily score, failing to do so will break the winning streak.
Wordle answers are often easy but tricky to predict. However, with the help of appropriate hints, clues, tips, and tricks players will be able to crack the level easily. Wordle game was developed by Josh Wardle and is now owned by 'The New York Times.'
Wordle 949: Hints and Clues To Guess the Answer
Follow the hints and clues below to guess the Wordle 949 answer on Wednesday, 24 January 2024.
The answer starts with the letter 'R'.
The answer ends with the letter 'C'.
There are two vowels 'e' and 'i' in today's Wordle answer.
There is no repeated letter in Wordle 949 answer.
Wordle 949 Answer Today
Players who could not guess the answer of Wordle on Wednesday must not feel disappointed because we have got the solution for them. The answer of Wordle 949 on Wednesday, 24 December 2024, is:
RELIC
