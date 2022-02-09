Uttarakhand Polls: BJP Releases Manifesto; Emphasises on Infrastructure, Tourism

He also said that his government will amend the 'Love Jihad' law to make it stricter.

"We will amend the law of 'Love Jihad' to make it stricter, including a provision of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. We will provide 50,000 government jobs to the youth. This 'Drishiti Patra' is a vision to make the state self-reliant and developed," he added.

Meanwhile, Gadkari said they would complete the Char Dham Highway by December.

"The development work you've seen in the state is just a trailer," he said, as per ANI.

State BJP president Madan Kaushik, manifesto committee president Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union minister and party's election in-charge Pralhad Joshi ,and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal were present on the dais along with Gadkari.

Assembly elections in Uttarakhand will take place on 14 February. The results will be declared on 10 March.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)