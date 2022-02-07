A Year After Flash Floods, Uttarakhand's Raini Village is Slowly Sinking

"Our village will most certainly be washed away if it rains," says Prem Singh Rana, his voice choking at the memory of the Himalayan deluge that left over 200 dead in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district last year.

The 40-year-old, who lost his 75-year-old mother to the disaster, is a resident of Raini village – home to Gaura Devi of the 'Chipko Movement.'