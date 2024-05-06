2024 Elections Phase 3: Can BJP Repeat its 90% Sweep or Will 'INDIA' Push Back?

The third phase of polling for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections takes place on 7 May, with voters in 93 constituencies across 12 states and Union Territories all set to cast their votes.

From the Prajwal Revanna sex abuse scandal to the BJP's walkover win in Surat, a lot has happened in the run-up to this phase of polling.

The main question in this phase is whether the BJP will be able to repeat its domination of these 93 seats or can the Opposition inflict some losses on the BJP.

The figure to note here is that out of the 93 seats voting on 6 May, the BJP and its allies had won 81 in 2019, that is a little less than 90 percent.

So which are the states and Union Territories voting in this phase?

Who are the important candidates?

And what's at stake in this phase?

Let's go state-wise and try and answer these questions.