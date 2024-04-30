Rohit Pawar Interview: 'Ajit Pawar's Camp Intimidating Supriya Sule's Voters'

"It's not about the other candidate being a family member. It's about the ideology and we are fighting against the ideology of the BJP. Therefore, we are fighting with all our might. Supriya tai will win for sure. We would surely feel for the family but we will celebrate because we would have defeated the BJP," said Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) leader and MLA Rohit Pawar.

Following the footsteps of his granduncle and veteran politician Sharad Pawar, Rohit is fierce, calculative, and direct. Currently, he is one of the most prominent faces of the party and his aunt Supriya Sule's campaign in Baramati - the ancestral turf of the Pawars which they have represented for close to six decades.

The Baramati Lok Sabha has previously been represented by Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, and now Supriya Sule. But following the split in the NCP last year, a new Pawar has entered the fray to challenge Sule - Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra.

In the 'tai vs vahini' battle, the loyal Pawar voters of Baramati, too, are split vertically. But Rohit Pawar is confident that their home turf will repose faith in Sule for the fourth consecutive time.