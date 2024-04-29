Sexual Abuse Case Against Prajwal Revanna: What Are Charges Against JDS Leader?

A political storm is brewing in Karnataka after complaints surfaced against the Bharatiya Janata Party-Janata Dal (Secular) candidate in Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, Prajwal Revanna, accusing him of sexually abusing several women.

Pen drives containing explicit videos of women being sexually abused and coerced into sex are being circulated in Hassan, and they allegedly contain visuals of Prajwal Revanna, among other influential politicians.