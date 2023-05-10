Karnataka Polls 2023: Shivajinagar Voters Say Names 'Deleted' From Voters List

Muslim voters had earlier alleged that their names were found missing from the list. Later, the Election Commission clarified that the deletions were legal and that there was no foul play.

The BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) revealed that over 6.69 lakh voters had been knocked out off the electoral rolls as of November 2022 for various reasons including existence of similar entries, duplicate IDs or tampered photographs, Deccan Herald reported.

But were the voters, whose names got deleted from the list, notified by the electoral officers in advance? On ground, The Quint found that most voters weren't informed of such deletions.