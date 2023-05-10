ADVERTISEMENT
Karnataka Election Live Updates | Will Win By Record Margin: Bommai After Voting

As polling kicks off in Karnataka, catch the latest updates from the ground only on The Quint.

Updated
Karnataka Elections 2023 Voting Live News Updates: Voting for all 224 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Karnataka commenced at 7 am on Wednesday, 10 May.

The election is being conducted in a single phase, with the counting of votes scheduled to be held on Saturday, 13 May. While the Congress and BJP are inevitably headed for a showdown, other political parties in the fray are Janata Dal (Secular), Janata Dal (United), Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and National People's Party.

Over 918 candidates are contesting the polls as Independents. Police forces were deployed across the state ahead of Wednesday, with enhanced security in the state's border areas.

Snapshot

  • The Karnataka Assembly is the seventh-largest legislative body in terms of strength.

  • There are 36 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for Schedules Tribes (ST).

  • The winning party needs at least 113 seats to form a majority government in the state.

  • Karnataka's total number of voters is 5,21,73,579, out of which 2.62 crores are males and 2.59 crores are females.

  • 9,58,806 voters will be eligible to cast their ballot for the first time.

  • The number of polling stations across the state is 58,282.

  • All polling stations will close at 6 pm on Wednesday.

9:28 AM , 10 May

'Roads Are Main Concern in Bengaluru'

"I am voting for the first time. For me the main concern is roads. A lot of accidents happen and that needs to change," 23-year-old Hariharan from Ulsoor, Bengaluru told The Quint.

9:21 AM , 10 May

Will Win By Record Margin: Bommai After Casting Vote

After casting his vote from Shiggaon constituency, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "I've voted and done my duty towards democracy. It's a privilege to vote in my constituency. I will win by a record margin. People of Karnataka will vote for positive development and BJP will get a comfortable majority. "

9:15 AM , 10 May

'Yediyurappa Not Contesting Won't Impact Election': Former Karnataka CM's Son

On being asked if former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa not contesting this time will impact BJP's prospects in the Karnataka elections, his son BY Raghavendra told news agency ANI, "Not, it's not going to impact. He took a decision on his own, he was not forced by the party or any person. He is going across the state for the last one month to campaign. Our party workers have also taken it positively."

9:11 AM , 10 May

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy Casts Vote In Bengaluru

"First, we vote and then we can say this is good, this is not good but if we don't do that then we don't have the right to criticise," Infosys founder Narayana Murthy told news agency ANI after casting his vote in Bengaluru.


Published: 10 May 2023, 7:25 AM IST
