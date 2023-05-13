Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress' DK Shivakumar Wins By Over 1 Lakh Votes

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar has retained the Kanakapura Assembly constituency, which falls under the Ramanagaram district of the state in the 2023 Assembly Elections

Shivakumar has by a margin of over 1.2 lakh votes, according to official figures released by the Election Commission of India on Saturday, 13 May. As of 4 PM, this is the highest margin of victory in any constituency.