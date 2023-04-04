Karnataka Polls: BJP's Quota Reshuffle Defies Both Logic & Principles

Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government recently carried out a major reshuffle in the state reservation policy by reorganising subcategories in the Other Backward Classes list and introducing sub-groups in the Scheduled Castes list. Ahead of the assembly elections on 10 May, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be hoping to reap political dividends through this decision.

In a slew of changes, the government scrapped the 4% quota in Category 2(B) meant for the Muslim community, increased the quantum of quota in two other subcategories by 2% each, and also introduced four subcategories in the Scheduled Castes list at the state level for the first time.

These changes have drawn sharp reactions from opposition leaders, and a few communities such as the Banjaras, who are in the SC list, have resorted to protests.

Congress state president DK Shivakumar told mediapersons that Congress will return to power in the next term and will restore the quota meant for the Muslims. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi too slammed the BJP's decision to scrap the Muslim quota. He wrote on Twitter,