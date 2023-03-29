CVoter Survey Predicts Clear Majority for Congress in Karnataka Assembly Polls
57.1 percent respondents said that they are "angry with the state government led by the BJP" and want to change it.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
With the elections announced in the Karnataka Assembly, ABPs CVoter opinion poll or survey, released on Wednesday, 29 March, has predicted a clear win for the Congress party.
What does the seat projection say? As per the poll, Congress will win 115 to 127 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get 68 to 80 seats, and the Janata Dal (Secular) will get 23 to 35 seats.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Wednesday, 29 March, that the Karnataka Assembly elections will take place on 10 May and that the results being declared on 13 May.
How has BJP's government been rated?
Grading the performance of the current BJP state government, 50.5 percent of respondents said it was 'poor,' while only 27.7 percent respondents said that it was 'good.'
Moreover, 57.1 percent respondents said that they are "angry with the state government led by BJP" and want to change it.
Rating the performance of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, 46.9 percent rated it 'poor,' while only 26.8 percent rated it 'good.'
The BJP's state government has been rated poorly, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing well in the opinion poll, as 47.4 respondents rated his performance 'good,' and 33.8 percent respondents rated it 'poor.'
Which are the main issues in this election? As much as 29.1 percent respondents said that the issue of unemployment was the biggest issue. Meanwhile, the status of electricity, water, and roads was the biggest issue for 21.5 percent respondents.
Answering which factors will significantly affect the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, 30.8 respondents said that "issues like minority status for Lingayats and the hijab controversy" will play a significant role.
Further, 24.6 percent of respondents believe that "religious polarisation" will significantly affect the upcoming Assembly elections.
Who will be the next chief minister? In a long list of names, 39.1 percent respondents want Congress' Siddaramaiah as their CM, while 31.1 percent still wanted Basavaraj Bommai.
HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) on the other hand only got 21.4 percent votes from the respondents in the CVoter poll.
Meanwhile, only 3.2 percent respondents want DK Shivakumar, the Congress state president, as the next CM.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from elections and karnataka-election
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.