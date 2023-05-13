Karnataka Assembly Elections: Mining Baron Gali Janardhana Reddy Wins Gangavati

Former Karnataka Minister and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy, who recently floated his own party called Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP), won the Karnataka Assembly elections from Gangavati constituency.

He defeated the Congress candidate Iqbal Ansari by a margin of 8,266 votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Paranna Munavalli, who was the sitting MLA, came third.