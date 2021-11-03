Himachal Bypoll: Issues That Led to BJP's Rout & May Soon Cost CM Thakur His Job

1. Price Rise

This became a major issue for the bypolls. Protests against inflation have been going on in the state for the past six months and the anger culminated during the bypolls.

CM Jairam Thakur also admitted that price rise led to the party's defeat in the polls, in effect laying the blame at the Centre's doorstep, since prices on fuel and LPG fall under the Centre's domain.

2. Apple Growers' Woes

In at least Mandi and Jubbal Kotkhai, the BJP seems to have suffered due to the woes of apple growers in state.

The price of apples is reported to have fallen to 65 to 70 percent of the wholesale rates, despite the increase in input costs. This is said to have been due to the efforts of a cartel to control the prices given to farmers while selling them at higher rates in the market.

Nowhere was the apple factor stronger than in Jubbal Kotkhai, which fell vacant following the death of former Horticulture Minister Narendra Bragta. Bragta's policies are said to have been helpful to apple growers.

His son Chetan Bragta accused the state government of cheating apple growers and contested as an Independent after being denied a ticket by the party. He even chose apple as his election symbol.

In the bypoll, Chetan Bragta secured 42 percent votes, behind the Congress' Rohit Thakur at 53 percent. The BJP's official candidate Neelam Seraik lost her deposit at just 5 percent.

3. Anger Against State Government

According to CVoter founder Yashwant Deshmukh, "data indicates that there's a great deal of dissatisfaction against the chief minister. The bypoll results reflects only confirm this."

Deshmukh also points out that many of the CMs replaced recently had fared poorly in CVoter's tracker – be it Tirath Singh Rawat in Uttarakhand, Vijay Rupani in Gujarat, BS Yediyurappa in Karnataka, and Captain Amarinder Singh in Punjab.

In addition to these factors, in at least Mandi and Arki if not other seats, the Congress also may have benefited due to some amount of sympathy following four-time CM Virbhadra Singh's demise.

There have also been reports that the BJP government suffered at least in Mandi due to the four-laning issue.