Bypoll Results: Strong CMs Win, Lessons for BJP & Cong. What's the Big Picture?

The results are a big win for the ruling NDA government in the state as the BJP and its ally UPPL swept all five seats that voted in the bypolls.

It is personally a victory for chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as three of the seats were won by candidates who defected from the Opposition Congress and AIUDF after the elections. Sarma is said to have played a key role in these defections.

The Congress had already fared badly in Upper Assam but now it has lost two more seats in the region - Mariani and Thowra, with its MLAs Rupjyoti Kurmi and Sushanta Burgohain winning after defecting to the BJP.

What's even more worrying for the Congress is that in both the seats, Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal has emerged as an important player. In Thowra, the party's candidate Dhairjya Konwar, a prominent activist, secured 27 percent of the votes, well ahead of the Congress candidate who lost his deposit.

In Mariani, Raijor Dal's Sanjib Gogoi got 17 percent votes, just marginally behind the Congress.

The Raijor Dal may be buoyed at the results and try to emerge as the main Opposition force in Upper Assam.

The only good news for the Congress is that it made gains in terms of vote share in Bhabanipur, which was earlier held by the AIUDF, whose MLA Phanidhar Talukdar won the bypoll after defecting to the BJP.

The results would also strengthen the hold of the UPPL in the Bodoland region as it retained Tamulpur and wrested Gossaigaon from the BPF.

This too, is indirectly a win for Himanta as he was instrumental in the BJP's decision to dump the BPF and ally with the UPPL in the Bodoland region.