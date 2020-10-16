COVID, Tax, QAnon: What Trump Answered & Evaded at Miami Town Hall

Capping weeks of high drama as incumbent US President Donald Trump left the hospital abruptly after testing positive for coronavirus, the president appeared for a town hall at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami to address questions from the audience on Thursday, 15 October (ET).

The town hall comes after the second presidential debate was cancelled over Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, with the president ruling out a virtual second debate suggested by The Commission on Presidential Debates.

However, the decision to hold a competing town hall with Democratic candidate Joe Biden drew flak from the American electorate for not allowing them a chance to listen to both voters, forcing them to choose between duelling candidates.

But what transpired at the town hall? From Savannah Guthrie unrelentingly grilling the president, to Trump finally owning up to his $400 million debt to creditors, here are some key takeaways.