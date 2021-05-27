IT Rules: Govt Asks Digital News & OTT Sites for Compliance Info

A day after social media platforms were asked for their compliance status with the new digital rules taking effect on Wednesday, 26 May, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry (I&B), has now sought information from digital news websites and OTT platforms, such as Amazon Prime and Netflix, on their compliance status.

The I&B ministry issued a notice on Thursday, May 27, with three separate forms – for print or TV outlets with digital channels, digital-only news websites, and OTT platforms to provide information under Rule 18 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.