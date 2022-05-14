MP Poaching Case: 2nd Accused Killed in Police Encounter After 3 Cops Shot Dead

Hours after three police personnel were shot dead by blackbuck poachers in a forest in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on the afternoon of Saturday, 14 May, one of the accused, Shehzad Khan, was killed in a police encounter.

"A second accused has been killed in a police encounter. He had fired 7-8 rounds at the police... He had been hiding near Aaron's hill," state Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters.

Earlier, another poacher had been shot dead by the police during the crossfire.